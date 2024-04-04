President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa was at the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) this Thursday morning where he was shown the country’s gold reserves ahead of the presentation of the 2024 Monetary Policy set for this Friday.

He was told that the country has 1.5 tonnes of gold reserves, with another tonne in offshore.

Meanwhile, commenting on the revelation, most netizens expressed displeasure saying the reserves are not health as thought.

They say the amount of gold reserves for the whole country is nothing compared to what well linked individuals have.

