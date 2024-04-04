Passengers escape unhurt as bus is burnt to ashes

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has confirmed a fire incident in which a Timboon bus was burnt to a shell at the 180 kilometre peg along Harare-Chirundu Road on 03/04/24.

The bus was carrying 20 passengers en-route to Magunje when the driver noticed smoke coming from the engine through the gear lever.

The passengers escaped from the bus and no one was injured.

In other news, police in Madlambuzi are investigating a case of murder in which Trust Ndlovu (35) was found dead with multiple bruises all over the body on 02/04/24 in a bush area near Tjidiwe Business Centre, Ndolwane area.

The police are appealing for information which may lead to the arrest of two suspects only identified as Mduduzi Sibanda alias Mdu and Blessing, who are being sought in connection with the case.

Anyone with information has been invited to report at any nearest Police Station.

