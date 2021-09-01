An artistic impression of the RGM Int Airport after expansion
President Emmerson Mnangagwa is touring the expansion project of the Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport.
The President is accompanied by ministers and several senior government officials.
In his address, Mnangagwa thanked the Chinese government for the help rendered on the project.
Meanwhile, the US$153 million RG Mugabe International Airport is to be completed by June 2022.
The US$153 million project will add a new international terminal building & aprons, four new bridges, a secondary radar system, a VVIP pavilion, & an airfield ground lighting and communication system, among other things.
Zwnews