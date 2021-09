The Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe has released the results from the recent forex auction.

Meanwhile, the RBZ’s latest Monetary Policy Committee meeting made the following resolutions:

Secondary users’ can no longer bid above US$100K at the forex auction. Main policy rate steady at 40%.

RBZ must clear US$175m auction backlog in a month.

The committee also noted that forex receipts are up 32%, with forex payments 42% up countering the revenue.

Zwnews