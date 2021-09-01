The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) blitz on pirate taxis (mshika-shika) and unlicensed minibuses in Harare has been extended to commuters who board the unauthorised vehicles.

A total of 179 passengers have since been fined ZW$2 000 each in a police operation which caught many unaware.

Previously, commuters would only be forced to disembark when a kombi is impounded, but under the current blitz, they could be charged also.

Meanwhile, ZRP reminds members of the public that COVID-19 regulations by the Government of Zimbabwe are still in force, hence everyone must comply.

On 29 August 2021, police in Lupane impounded nine buses for operating without permits and flouting COVID-19 regulations.

The bus operators who include Greenhorse (1), Extra City (5) and CAG (3) ferried non learners among their passengers in clear defiance of recent measures announced by the Cabinet on opening of schools.

Zwnews