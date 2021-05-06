President Emmerson Mnangagwa is tomorrow morning expected to launch the Herbert Chitepo Biography at the National Arts Gallery of Zimbabwe and will later attend the 10th Anniversary Awards of BUY Zimbabwe at Rainbow Towers.

The ruling party has announced:

“Cde ED will launch the Herbert Chitepo Biography at the National Arts Gallery of Zimbabwe at 0800hrs.

“Then At 1230hrs H.E will attend the 10th Anniversary Awards of BUY Zimbabwe at Rainbow Towers, Jacaranda Hall.”

Born on 15 June 1923 and died on 18 March 1975, Herbert Witshire Hamandishe Chitepo was a professional lawyer and politician.

He led the Zimbabwe African National Union (ZANU) until he was assassinated. His murderer(s) remain unidentified.

-Zwnews