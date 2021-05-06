The Warriors’ preliminary squad for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers is out.

Some of the players to make into the list include Brendan Galloway of Luton Town, formerly of Everton, having decided to commit to Zimbabwe.

Apparently, Divine Lunga has also been included despite his fallout with coach Zdravko Logarusic.

“Players like Knowledge Musona and Victor Kamhuka travelled thousands of miles to come for national duty, but some players in South Africa refused to come because they don’t have the country at heart,” the Croat told reporters after the fallout.

Meanwhile, the Confederation of African Football (CAF) has postponed the World Cup Qualifiers.

In a press statement just released, CAF said its emergency Committee in consultation with the Fédération Internationale de Football Association (FIFA) which is the world football mother body, decided to postpone the qualifiers.

CAF said the postponement is as a result of current challenges owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. The games were supposed to begin in June 2021, and have been moved to start from between September 2021 to March 2022.

Meanwhile, the National Sports Stadium was recently approved to host the qualifiers.

-Zwnews