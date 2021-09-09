West Africa’s main regional bloc Ecowas has suspended Guinea’s membership following an unconstitutional change of government.

This follows a military coup which ousted President Alpha Conde.

Ecowas leaders have demanded an immediate return to constitutional order.

Conde was toppled by Lt.Col Mamady Doumbouya and his troops.

Meanwhile, Conde was released from detention yesterday.

After toppling the military had been holding Conde in detention at an unknown location.

Conde who won a controversial third term last year stands acussed of capturing state institutions.

Meanwhile, the military has announced that it will be setting up a govenment of national unity in the coming few weeks.

