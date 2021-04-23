The Zimbabwe Schools Examinations Council (ZIMSEC) on Thursday announced that the November 2020 Advanced Level Results are out. Candidates can collect their results online or from their respective schools and centres starting Friday 23 April 2021.

Candidates can also get their results online from the Zimsec Results Portal which will be available on the Zimsec website.

The portal will only start working on Friday morning and will remain available for only FIVE (5) days. After five days, the results will no longer be accessible from the online portal.

Here is how you can view the 2020 Advanced Level examination results online on the Zimsec portal.

1. Enter the ZIMSEC website address, www.zimsec.co.zw and press enter. This will take you to Zimsec’s home page.

2. Click on View Results. This will take you to a page showing the country’s 10 regions.

3. Select the region where your school is located in.

The regions are as follows:

R1 – Harare

R2 – Manicaland

R3 – Mashonaland East

R4 – Matabeleland North

R5 – Midlands

R7 – Masvingo

R7 – Mashonaland Central

R8 – Mashonaland West

R9 – Matabeleland South

R10 – Bulawayo

4. If you’re not registered already, click “register as a new user”

5. In order to register you will need your centre number, candidate number and date of birth to create an account. When entering the name of the candidate use all capitals and start with the Surname followed by the First Name and finally the initial for the second name, if there is one. If you start with the first name followed by the surname, you may get an error message saying “candidate details not found.”

You will also need to create a username and password for your account.

6. After you have registered and created your new account, you will need to log in using the username and password you would have entered.

7. After you enter the username and password, your results will be displayed.

Note: The results portal is only accessible for five days starting from Friday, 23 April 2021.