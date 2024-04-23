As the country readies itself for the introduction of the new currency, Zimbabwe Gold (ZiG) industry has assured the nation on the availability of basic goods and services.

The President of the Confederation of Zimbabwe Industries (CZI) Kurai Matsheza, has affirmed that they have not faced any obstacles hindering the production of essential goods.

He emphasized that manufacturers are actively engaged in ensuring the continuous supply of goods to retailers and the market, indicating that any potential challenges might lie elsewhere, such as with retailers, rather than within the manufacturing sector.

Matsheza highlighted their commitment to fulfilling orders from retail shops without disruptions.

Meanwhile, Confederation of Zimbabwe Retailers (CZR) president, Denford Mutashu said they were well stocked with basic commodities.

“The market is adequately stocked. CZR analysis reports from rural and urban areas show that we are fully stocked.

“There is no sign of panic buying that we might have observed. We remain prepared to discharge our mandate of providing goods to members of the public,” said Mutashu.

Zim Economic Review