President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa will attend the Ground Breaking Ceremony of Bikita Minerals Spodumene Project in Bikita, Masvingo tomorrow at 0930hrs.

Bikita Minerals is investing about US$200 million in the construction of a new spodumene (chemical grade-lithium) processing plant and the expansion of its existing petalite (technical grade-lithium) processing plant.

Zimbabwe is targeting US$500 million from lithium exports by next year as the country moves closer to the target of a US$12 billion mining industry by 2023.

Meanwhile, minerals are Zimbabwe’s main foreign currency earners.

However, cases of smuggling have undermined the country’s potential to flourish from its vast arrays of minerals.

Zwnews