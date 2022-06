The Zimbabwe Republic Police say Moreblessing Ali was killed by Pios Jamba minutes after her abduction at Chibhanguza Shops on May 24.

As stated by police, Jamba allegedly dumped her body in a wooded area before returning with a kitchen knife to “cut her into pieces.”

Police said Jamba made several trips to carry Ali’s body parts.

ZRP spokedperson Paul Nyathi says police investigations are continuing to establish if Jamba acted alone or was assisted by someone.

Zwnews