Three Zimbabwean men and a South African were killed and their bodies burnt last Thursday by a vigilante group that accused them of murder and robbing a tuckshop in Limpopo province.

The provincial police spokesperson, Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo said the incident occurred at Majeje village under the Namakgale policing area outside Phalaborwa at around 8 am.

He identified the victims as Themba Makhubele (34) a South African and three Zimbabweans, Arthur Moyo (19), Sipho Sibanda (20), and Sadam Ncube (27).

The victims were accused by community members of having robbed a tuckshop and murdered the owner identified as Asanap Aneso aged 25.

The man was allegedly gunned down and robbed of an undisclosed amount of money.

Brig Mojapelo said four people had since been arrested in connection with the killing of the four men.

“The four were brutally murdered and their bodies set alight soon after a business robbery at the local tuckshop in which its owner was shot dead,” said Brig Mojapelo. “Soon after the incident, the Provincial Commissioner Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe established a Team to track down the killers. The suspects were arrested in the early hours of Saturday morning, and we expect to apprehend more people in connection with this matter.”

He said the four suspects will appear before the Namakgale Magistrate Court facing four counts of murder.

Limpopo’s provincial police commander (Lt Gen Hadebe) commended the Police Task team comprising Crime Intelligence, Tracking Team, and Detectives for arresting four suspects aged between 18 and 38 years.

“We issue a stern warning that acts of vigilantism which is often characterised by brutal killings of people suspected of having committed crimes will be dealt with harshly and perpetrators will face the full might of the law,” said Lt Gen Hadebe.

