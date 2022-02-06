Zanu PF’s aspiring candidate for Gokwe South Constituency, Daveson Masvisvi, has heaped praises on Zimbabwe President Emmerson Mnangagwa, saying the Zimbabwe leader teaches them to be ‘servants of the people and not bosses of the people’.

Masvisvi, who is set to clash with Nelson Chamisa’s Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) candidate Edward Vakai, said he was confident of romping to an emphatic victory in the forthcoming by-elections, slated for March 26 this year.

A businessman of repute locally, Masvisvi said Gokwe Central will be in ‘safe hands’ under the leadership of the ruling party.

“Gokwe south is a strong hold of Zanu PF,” he told this publication in an interview yesterday.

Masvisvi, who joined the revolutionary party at a tender age of fourteen (14) while growing up in Kwekwe town added:

“We have five (5) constituencies here so all of them belong to Zanu PF. Zanu PF is a party well connected to its people. It’s policies are people centred. Our President always teaches us to be servants of the people not bosses of the people. So, in short Gokwe Central is in safe hands in Zanu PF and remember it is an agro district which produces cotton, maize and other important crops.”

The forthcoming by-elections which are to be held countrywide are expected to work as a barometer with regards to the preparedness of political parties ahead of the synchronized elections expected next year.

Zwnews