Controversial Zimdancehall musician, Seh Calaz, has endorsed Zimbabwe’s main opposition politician, Nelson Chamisa, describing the 43-year old Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) leader as “the man with the task of securing a future for our generation and that of our generation”.

Calaz, real name Tawanda Mumanyi made the remarks on social media during Chamisa’s birthday Wednesday last week:

“I would like to wish Happy Birthday to Advocate Nelson Chamisa the young generation of Politics, the man with the task of securing a future for our generation and that of our children,” said the 28-year old crooner, also known as MuBhanditi.

The Mumota Menyu Muri Kubvira singer added:

“May the Lord bless you with wisdom and patience and a long memory that will always remember how our generation suffered. Kune ma ghetto youts ndinoti dzidza kuzvigadzirira ramangwana, musamirire kuitirwa nevamwe.

#shotreipap”.

Quite a considerable number of Zimbabwean musicians have been linked with the CCC leader, notably Winky D (born Wallace Chirimuko).

Zwnews