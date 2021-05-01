President Emmerson Mnangagwa has addressed the nation as it joins the rest of the world commemorate International Workers Day.

He says Zimbabwe’s prosperity is rooted in the collective strength of its people, and thanks all Zimbabweans for working tirelessly towards a better nation for us all.

“Today our nation looks back and forward at the role played by workers in the construction of this great country. None but ourselves bear the burden to grow and prosper our motherland.

“On behalf of the government and on my own behalf, I want to salute and commend you the workers and your families for your resolve, dedication, determination and commitment to duty and country during these unprecedented Covid19 times,” he said.

He said the Zimbabwean workforce has put the Nation on a growth path, in the process, securing growth and development in spite of illegal sanctions imposed on our country by some countries of the West.

He also noted that the local currency has stabilised:

“The currency continues to consolidate on its stability, while inflation is falling phenomenally as the economy stabilises for sustained growth. Agriculture has performed beyond expectations. Happy Workers Day!”

International Workers’ Day is observed each year on the first day of May to celebrate the achievements of the working class. The day, also called May Day, is also observed as a public holiday in many countries.

-Zwnews