The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) is appealing for information which may lead to the location and arrest of a suspect, Morris Mukwendi of Kwekwe for attempted murder.

The suspect ran over a female member of the ZRP at the 2,5km peg along Amaveni Road/ Gokwe turn off on 30 April 2021 at 1130 hours.

The police say their member is currently battling for life at Gweru General Hospital.

According to a leaked memorandum; on the 30th of April 2021 at around 1130 hours, the complainant was manning a roadblock at Gokwe road along Amaveni Road in the company of number 990634a Sgt Gombedza; 071336N Cst Mutubuki and 070390k Cst Kasambira targeting unregistered motor vehicles and “mushikashika” and none registered ZUPCO kombis.

The accused who was driving a white Isuzu caravan registration number AEZ 4288 owned by MASTER MAPHOSA Nr unknown aged 39 years of Mbizo 10, kwekwe contactable on 077799824, was intercepted at west end turn off kwekwe and was stopped by the police officers.

Assistant Inspector Pondo, the roadblock team leader instructed Cst Kasambiro to arrest the driver for no current vehicle licence, whilst number 042190H Assistant Inspector Pondo was standing at the front of the kombi.

Immediately, the accused drove off intending to run over A/i Pondo and he clung on the front bumper of the kombi. The accused drove at a high speed towards East into the city of Kwekwe and turned left due North whilst A/I PONDO was still hanging dangerously on the bumper.

The accused approached Jacaranda road, then turned left facing Western direction. A/i Pondo fell on the ground and the driver dragged him for some metres and thereafter ran over him. The accused dumped the vehicle leaving A/I PONDO lying on the ground and fled from the scene.

A report was made at ZRP KWEKWE CENTRAL by the informant Cst Kasambiro. The scene was attended by ZRP kwekwe traffic and ZRP kwekwe central details. The complainant was taken to Kwekwe General Hospital and his condition is serious. He sustained some bruises on the backbone and a deep cut on the top right eye.

-Zwnews