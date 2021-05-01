The 2021 Premier Soccer League (PSL) season is set to kick off on the 17th of July following resolutions made during the top flight’s annual General meeting held in Harare this Friday.

The domestic league season will kick off weeks after the conclusion of the season’s opening cup competition which gets underway in May.

Speaking to ZBC News PSL Chairperson Farai Jere said the Cup competition will be the dress rehearsal for the league season with all Covid-19 safety measures undergoing a test run.

“This will be a proper league, we have been forced by the situation to have it in July but the season hasn’t changed because this needs a constitution, and our league will have promotion and relegation so this will help ZIFA when they are crafting their letter to SRC for the resumption of football because that’s where the lower divisions come in,” he noted.

The PSL assembly also reached an agreement with ZIFA lawyers on the burning issue of contracts.

“The lawyers clarified what is a contract and also highlighted that if the agree the service was not rendered, then compensation has to be paid if a player wants to leave and this was made clear by the lawyers who also agreed with the ZIFA interpretation,” explained Jere.

The Premier Soccer League also indicated that they have secured a sponsor for both the league and Cup competition, to be unveiled in a week’s time.

The planned return of soccer came after ZIFA got the green light to resume football, from the government, through the Sports and Recreation Commission.

ZIFA announced that it has committed to cater for initial funds for the PSL clubs’ Covid-19 testing while modalities are being worked on how to meet the recurring huge costs which might be prohibitive for football resumption in this country.

-Zbc/ Zwnews