Nelia and Juliet, the two sisters of the late Harare socialite and businessman, Genius Ginimbi Kadungure, have been appointed as the executors of their late filthy-rich brother’s estate.

The latest developments come after the High Court declared his unsigned will null and void, paving the way for a meeting between the Kadungure family and the Master of High Court in Harare yesterday.

The meeting was also graced by Ginimbi’s father. Anderson Kadungure and his uncle, Kenny Mubaiwa.

Preceding this latest ruling, a questionable will, which lacked Ginimbi’s signature had certified Patricia Darangwa as the executor with the late flashy business tycoon’s Lamborghini given to his friend Kit Kat.

Following the development, it implies that Ginimbi died intestate (without a will).

state media