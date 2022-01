President Emmerson Mnangagwa has rallied the nation in supporting the senior national football team, the Warriors.

The Warriors are taking on the Lions of Teranga, of Senegal this afternoon. Kick off is 3pm.

Meanwhile, President Mnangagwa says:

“Warriors! All of Zimbabwe is behind you today!

“I am certain that you will make our country proud,” he says.

Apparently, the Sports and Recreation Commission has also professed its support for the Warriors.

Zwnews