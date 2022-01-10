Four armed poachers were involved in fierce shooting with guards at Eldorado Game Park in Macheke, Mashonaland East province.

The incident happened on Friday night and the four had killed some Impalas and a Bushbuck.

Meanwhile, one of the poachers has been identified as James Munhupedzi, the Operations Director of Tree Top Security (Pvt) Ltd in Harare.

Meanwhile, as reported by Newshawks, this explains why the poachers had sophisticated weapons and accessories, and behaved like professional poaching criminal syndicates.

Apparently, poaching, a criminal act; is common in Zimbabwe, a country while boasts vast wildlife.

According to the Wildlife Act, those wishing to hunt should apply for permits and stick to protocol.

Zwnews