Today, the Chancellor of all national universities President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa is presiding over the 29th Graduation Ceremony of the National University of Science and Technology (NUST) in Bulawayo.

President Mnangagwa will cap 2996 graduates consisting of 1608 male and 1387 female graduands drawn from the university’s eight faculties.

Three students will graduate posthumously.

NUST’s first graduation ceremony was held on Saturday 27th of May 1995.

Some 163 graduates from the Faculties of Commerce and Applied Sciences were capped together with an Honorary Doctorate in Technology degree conferred on then President & Chancellor Robert Mugabe.

Since then NUST has grown to eight Faculties including the Faculties of Engineering, Applied Sciences, Information and Communication Sciences, Built Environment, Science and Technology Education, Environment Science, Commerce, and Medicine.