United Kingdom based Zimbabwean lawyer Brighton Mutebuka says exiled former cabinet minister Jonathan Moyo is a professor who refused to learn from history.
He says Zimbabwe as a country is a separate legal person and does not have agency when it comes to the behaviour of rogue persons acting in their individual capacity.
He writes:
A Tale Of The Professor Who Refuses To Learn From History
Individuals who are culpable when it comes to egregious human rights violations are not “Zimbabwe.”
It is possible to condemn the duplicity of the US as a superpower pursuing its own geo-political interests while distinguishing it from the behaviour of rogue individuals injuring Zimbabwe’s reputation through flouting its laws, including the Constitution, the supreme law of the land.
The amateurish propaganda of conflating individual interests & the Zimbabwean national interests fools no one. It is tired & overplayed & was a hallmark of this same Professor as long ago as 1999. Children born in that year are 24 years old!
The irony is not lost that one of it’s chief proponents so inflamed political tempers of his enemies that he barely made it alive in a dramatic dash for dear life in November 2017, conflagration he is yet to fully recover from as he remains ensconced in Kenya.
The US govt has consistently accurately targeted & condemned repressive behaviour. It was vindicated when those it previously identified & condemned, including this Prof who ironically was educated in sunny California, were dramatically ejected from the seat of power.
This does not absolve it from the condemnation of its own egregious human rights violations domestically & internationally. We remain steadfast in condemning both & refuse to be hoodwinked!
When rogue individuals violate the Zimbabwean Constitution willy nilly & stifle the rights of other Zimbabweans, it is fellow citizens who suffer, including Moyo himself, not America. Much more importantly, just like Robert Mugabe saw, it creates future insecurity for the violators!