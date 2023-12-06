File image for illustration purposes

At least four people have died, while 10 others were injured in a fatal road traffic accident which occurred at the 335 kilometre peg along Harare-Bulawayo Road on 04/12/23.

The accident happened after a Nissan Caravan motor vehicle with 13 passengers on board overturned three times before landing on its left side.

The bodies of the victims were conveyed to United Bulawayo Group of Hospitals mortuary awaiting post mortem while the injured are admitted at Gweru General Hospital.

Meanwhile, the police is on record calling on the motoring public to take it easy on the roads moreso as the festive season kicks in.

In previous years, the country has recorded a number of accidents during holidays.

Zwnews