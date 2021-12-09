President Emmerson Mnangagwa is presiding over the 18th Session of the Council of Ministers of the African Regional Intellectual Property Rights and Innovation in Africa (ARIPO) Conference in Victoria Falls today.

ARIPO is an intergovernmental Organization that grants and administers Intellectual Property (IP) titles on behalf of its Member States and provides IP information to its clientele in the form of search services, publications and awareness creation.

Membership of the organization is open to all Member States of the African Union (AU) or of the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa (ECA).

The present members of the Organization are Botswana, Kingdom of Eswatini, The Gambia, Ghana, Kenya, Kingdom of Lesotho, Liberia, Malawi, Mauritius, Mozambique, Namibia, Rwanda, Sao Tome and Principe, Sierra Leone, Somalia, Sudan, Uganda, United Republic of Tanzania, Zambia and Zimbabwe.

The ARIPO Secretariat is based in Harare, Zimbabwe.

Zwnews