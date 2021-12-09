Harare mayor Jacob Mafume has returned to work after 45-day suspension lapses.

Mafume was suspended by Minister of Local Government, July Moyo pending the finalisation of corruption charges in court.

Apparently, his lawyer, Tonderai Bhatasara has written to the acting town clerk Mabhena Moyo advising him that his client was back in office.

“As a result, by operation of law, the suspension has since lapsed. Consequently, this is a courtesy letter to advise you that our client has reverted to his position as the substantive mayor of Harare. “He will be reporting for work (from) tomorrow Friday December 3, 2021,” Bhatasara wrote. Mafume said it is time to respect the will of the people who voted him into office.

“Let us be mature and accept the results of the democratic process that led to my appointment as mayor of Harare,” said Mafume.