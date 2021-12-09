The country today joins the rest of the world celebrate International Anti-Corruption Day, amid rampant graft within public and private sectors.

Meanwhile, renowned investigative journalist Hopewell Chin’ono who has allegedly been arrested for exposing corruption says Zimbabwe corruption is punishing the poor.

“Today is International Anti-Corruption Day.

“A day to reflect on how corruption is thriving in Zimbabwe, punishing the poor!

“When I exposed the looting of Covid funds in my capacity as a journalist, the Mnangagwa regime arrested me and send a truckload of riot police to my home,” he says.

He adds that he still has a case pending in the courts.

“I still have 1 court case on remand.

I was charged & jailed for exposing a corrupt deal between the State and the President’s niece Henrietta Rushwaya who was caught with 6kgs of Gold trying to smuggle them to Dubai.

The corrupt deal would have seen her getting bail UNOPPOSED!”

The International Anti-corruption Day is observed globally on December 9 to raise awareness of corruption and of the role of the convention in combating and preventing it.

International Anti-Corruption Day 2021’s theme is “Your right, your role: say no to corruption.”

It is important that the rights and responsibility of every individual stakeholder in tackling corruption is highlighted.

The United Nations General Assembly adopted the United Nations Convention against corruption on October 31, 2003.

Zwnews