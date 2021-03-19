President Mnangagwa welcomed at ZNDU by ZDF Commander Philip V. Sibanda

President of the Republic of Zimbabwe and Commander in Chief of Zimbabwe Defence Forces, Emmerson Mnangagwa is today officiating at the Zimbabwe National Defence University’s 2nd graduation ceremony.

He was welcomed by the Commander Zimbabwe Defence Forces, General Philip Valerio Sibanda.

Meanwhile, launching the ZNDU in 2018, formerly Zimbabwe Defence College, Mnangagwa implored the institution to proffer ideas and innovations that will spur economic growth.

“The emergence of this university is not only timely, but also opportune as it enhances the development of human capital in various disciplines in the context of defence, security and the protection of our territorial integrity.

“The university is joining the higher and tertiary education sector following a paradigm shift with regards to the contribution of institutions of higher learning to the revival, industrialisation, modernisation and growth of our country.

“To this end, the university must proffer dynamic, cutting-edge ideas, insights, skills and innovations that will set our country on a new economic growth trajectory.

“I, therefore, challenge the university to complement other institutions of higher learning in areas of research needed to understand and authoritatively analyse contemporary national issues using both theoretical and empirical tools for pragmatic and realistic outcomes,” he said at the time.

-Zwnews