The quarterfinal and semifinal draw for the UEFA Champions League 2021

Best draw imaginable for Chelsea having avoided the three strongest sides in the competition…Chelsea have to beat Porto and the 6th best team in the premier league to get to the champions league final…bbc comment

The first legs will be played on April 6 and 7 while the second legs are on April 13 and 14.

The semifinals ties will be played on April 27/28 and May 4/5

The final of this season’s Champions League has been set for May 29 and is taking place at the Ataturk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul, Turkey.

Here is the the draw:

#UCL last 8 fixtures

Porto vs Chelsea

Man City vs Dortmund

Bayern vs PSG

Real Madrid vs Liverpool

SEMIS

(Bayern vs PSG) vs (Man City vs Dortmund)

(Real Madrid vs Liverpool) vs (Porto vs Chelsea)