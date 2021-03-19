President Mnangagwa welcoming MDC defectors (Lillian Timevous and Blessing Chebundo)

Prominent political commentator, Elder Mabhunu has warned the opposition parties in the country, especially MDC Alliance and its leader Nelson Chamisa not to downplay the parading of defectors by ZANU PF, saying it is a mind game which could help the ruling party, come 2023 elections.

Mabhunu’s comments came after the ruling party has been displaying political defectors who crossed the floor to join it. President Emmerson Mnangagwa has been seen on many occasions, welcoming the defectors.

The welcoming have been publicised so that people would see.

Commenting on the parading of defectors, former minister Jonathan Moyo said:

“President Mnangagwa has unconstitutionally turned State House into a ZanuPF Defection-Reception Centre. This brazen breach of constitutional duty is an abuse of office and a ground for his impeachment!”

Meanwhile, Mabhunu says; “ZANU PF is building a narrative in the minds of voters that the opposition is now a spent force before the next election.

The idea of parading defectors should never be taken lightly, as the narrative will remain in voter’s minds all the way to the election day.”

He says the opposition should find a way to reverse this thinking from people’s minds before it is too late.

However, some analysts believe there is nothing much to read into from the defections, as those who have decided to rejoin ZANU PF would have fallen to bribes by the ruling party.

Others are even alleging the defectors could have been members of the Central Intelligence Operatives who had been planted in the opposition on a spying mission for ZANU PF.

Apparently, whichever case, Mabhunu maintains that the opposition, especially the Chamisa led MDC A which is the biggest party (outside government), should counter the impression being generated by the parading of those who have crossed the political floors.

-Zwnews