President Emmerson Mnangagwa is officiating at the signing ceremony of a Memorandum of Understanding between the Ministry of Mines and Mining Development & Zimplats.

Speaking at the event, President Mnangagwa said ghe signing of a US$1.7 billion Agreement attests to the growing confidence of global capital in our economy and the policies of the 2nd Republic.

He added that the constant engagement between the Mining sector and Govt as well as other sectors of the economy to ensure that all move in the same direction remains at the heart of his administration.

“The adoption and use of smart energy resources by ZIMPLATS through integrating the development of 110MW solar power is also commendable.

“This will not only bolster our thrust of becoming energy self-sufficient but help us have a diverse energy mix,” said the President.

Zwnews