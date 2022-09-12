Former Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) Commissioner General Augustine Chihuri says he was never fired by President Emmerson Mnangagwa as reported, but left the country on his own Accord to reflect on his mistakes.

“I read fake news that I am pleading to rejoin the ZANU PF.

“That is a total blue lie. I was never suspended nor expelled from the Party by any structure or my President Cde ED and compatriots.

“Show me where that was ever said? I left Zim to reflect on my mistakes and rest a bit,” he says.

Commenting on the War Veterans League conference recently, Chihuri urged fellow comrades to forget past offences or causes of conflict and be reconciled.

“Watching you Cdes Live. Seeing you soon.

“To see you all in this unity in an independent Zimbabwe, makes me fill accomplished.

“Let bygones be bygones,” he said.

Meanwhile, the war veterans league is now arm of ZANU-PF.

Chihuri fell from grace with the current ZANU-PF leaders after the coup that toppled late former president Robert Mugabe.

Chihuri was forced into hiding in 2018 after president Emmerson Mnangagwa took over.

Zwnews