President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa who leaves today for the Alpine retreat of Davos for the economic summit, is scheduled to hold high-level engagements with Swiss authorities and the European country’s captains of industry, the ruling party has said.

He will be attending the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland.

Mnangagwa, will take advantage of the opportunity whilst networking with other world leaders to emphasise that Zimbabwe is a friend to all and an enemy to none,” said oreign Affairs & International Trade Minister Ambassador Frederick Shava.

“Let me highlight that the annual meeting brings together selected 2 000 world leaders, presidents, chief executive officers from the WEF’s member companies, academics, the media and civil society leaders to engage and discuss key issues of global concern,” says Shava.

He added, that the President will update a global audience on how the country successfully managed Covid-19.

Shava said President Mnangagwa will also make a pitch for the urgent need to restore global peace and order.

Meanwhile, Vice President Constantino Chiwenga is in Indonesia where he is allegedly shopping for guns.

