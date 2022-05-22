At the time the world is still digesting the shock Kylian Mbappe new three-year deal with PSG in which he will earn US$1 million a week, there is wide outrage in football over its destabilising contagion.

Mbappe’s new contract PSG will run for three seasons through the end of the 2025 campaign when he will be 26 years old.

Apparently, Mbappe has controversially chose to be like Neymar; and not Ronaldo or Messi.

According to Sky, the PSG offer surpasses the terms of the Real Madrid deal, which included a US$137 million signing bonus and $25 million annual net salary.

-Newshawks