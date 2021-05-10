President Emmerson Mnangagwa has left for Botswana to attend the official opening of the Kazungula Bridge.

The bridge is part of an infrastructure improvement programme to enhance regional trade and integration.

Zimbabwe had initially declined to be part of the project during the late former president Robert Mugabe’s time in response, Botswana and Zambia re-designed the bridge to curve away from Zimbabwe’s border line.

However, Zimbabwe later joined Botswana & Zambia on the project in March 2018, under Mnangagwa.

Apparently, of late, the Kazungula Bridge project has been a talk of town in Zimbabwe, as official communications, from both Zambia and Botswana failed to acknowledge the country as a partner in the project.

And this project, has since been a major source of embarrassment for the Zimbabwean government, with reports suggesting it failed to raise the required funds.

Meanwhile, President Mnangagwa was seen off at the Robert Mugabe International Airport this morning, by his deputy, Vice President Constantino Chiwenga among other senior government officials.

-Zwnews