President Emmerson Mnangagwa recently said he will join his counterparts, Edgar Lungu of Zambia and Botswana’s Mokgweetsi Masisi to commission the Kazungula Bridge.

The commissioning is set for tomorrow.

“During this month, I will be joining the Presidents of Botswana and Zambia at Kazungula, to commission the Kazungula Bridge.

“With the coming in of the New Dispensation, Zimbabwe came on board the project and the bridge is now owned by three countries,” said Mnangagwa.

Zimbabwe declined to take part in the project, during the late president Robert Mugabe’s era, and the Bridge was designed in a that bypasses Zimbabwe, since it had declined to take part.

However, when President Mnangagwa took over power, he joined the project and Zimbabwe became a stakeholder.

However, the confusion is that none of the so-called partners in the project, thus Zambia and Botswana is acknowledging Zimbabwe in their official communications as being part of the project.

Many are wondering if this is a ‘diplomacy error’ on the part of Zambia and Botswana not to mention Zimbabwe.

-Zwnews

Check statement below Zimbabwe not mentioned as part: