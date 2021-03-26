President Emmerson Mnangagwa is leading the nation in “President’s Special National Day of Thanksgiving” for the abundant rains, expected bumper harvest, peace and visible rewards in efforts to rebuild, modernise and industrialise our country.

The day came after, he declared Friday, 26 March 2021, a Special National Day of Prayer and Fasting.

Meanwhile, leaders of various church denominations are congregated this morning at State House for a special thanksgiving convocation by President Mnangagwa

The nation is thankful for an expected bumper harvest after a good rainfall season as well as providence during COVID-19 times.

Speaking about the event, Mnangagwa said while the past year had been challenging, the blessing that God gave to Zimbabwe is something to be thankful for.

“This past year has been a challenge for us all. But we cannot forget the blessings God has given our nation.

“Today, I invite all Zimbabweans to join together for a National Day of prayer and fasting, to appreciate the gifts Our Lord has provided for us,” he said.

