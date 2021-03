The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has confirmed the arrest of six armed robbers in a shooting incident.

ZRP spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner, Paul Nyathi said the six were arrested in connection with a spate of armed robbery cases in Harare, Macheke, Mutoko and other areas.

He identified the six as Kudzanayi Munyonga (35), Tonia Farari Ndoro (27), Prosper Magwejani (44), Gilbert Chikukwa (54), Chancellor Thandi (40), Robinson Chinhuka (42), and Amiah Chayi (18).

-Zwnews

