The failure by the Chipolopolo boys to qualify for the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON 2021) has claimed the life of a supporter.

Bestone Mwale, a 40 year old man, who is a resident of Matero constituency last night developed High Blood Pressure after watching Zambia’s failure to qualify to the Africa Cup of Nations.

This was after its draw with Algeria and the supporter died as he was being rushed to Matero Level One Hospital.

His sister-in-law and Kapwepwe Ward Development Committee (WDC) chairperson Rosemary Mwansa, aka Big Mama, has confirmed that Mwale, a chipolopolo supporter, was watching the Zambia versus Algeria game when he developed high BP after Zambian players disappointed him.

The Zambian Accurate Information reports that Mwale’s funeral gathering is at his house near Pondo Tavern in Matero township.

Meanwhile, reacting to the story, one reader said a friend of his developed stroke after collapsing suddenly due to Zambia’s failure to qualify for Afcon and that he is currently using crutches.

-Zambian Accurate Information