President, Emmerson Mnangagwa, is this evening set to launch the ED-University of Zambia Scholarship Fund-raising Program which is set to help my Zimbabweans.

The President is an alma mater of UNZA.

The ED-UNZA scholarship program gives disadvantaged Zimbabweans opportunity to go and study at UNZA in Zambia.

This is an initiative by President Mnangagwa who once studied at UNZA.

Speaking after his conferment with a Special Honorary PhD Degree by UNZA sometime ago, the President said his Government regards education as a key ingredient in driving the industrialisation agenda and establishing a middle-income economy by 2030.

President Mnangagwa, who expressed deep graduate for the recognition and honour given to him 44 years after he graduated with a Bachelor of Laws Degree from the same university, said he was inspired to do more in support of the education sector in the country, including establishing synergies with regional and international universities.

“As a proud alumnus of this university, I am aware that this is the highest recognition that a university can award an individual.

“To give other young people the opportunity to experience learning at this great institution, I will be awarding Presidential Scholarships to deserving candidates to study at the University of Zambia,” said the President.