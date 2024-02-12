President Mnangagwa is in Dubai for the World Government Summit

President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa is in Dubai for the World Government Summit 2024, running under the theme “Shaping Future Governments.”

This year’s theme underscores the importance of adapting governance structures to meet evolving global challenges.

It provides an invaluable platform for policymakers to collaborate, innovate, and strategize in order to empower the next generation of governments.

The World Governments Summit 2024 will focus on 6 key themes;- Government Acceleration and Transformation,- Artificial Intelligence and The Next Frontiers,- Reimagining Development and Future Economies,- Future societies and Education,- Sustainability and The New Global Shifts,- Urbanisation and Global Health Priorities.

The World Governments Summit Organization is a global, neutral, non-profit organization dedicated to shaping the future of governments.

The Summit, in its various activities, explores the agenda of the next generation of governments, focusing on harnessing innovation and technology to solve universal challenges facing humanity.

Since its inception in 2013, the Summit has championed the mission of shaping future governments and creating a better future for humanity.

The past editions of the Summit have successfully established a new model to collaborate on an international playing field to inspire and enable the next generation of governments.

Zwnews