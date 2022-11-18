Moses Maunganidze has been appointed the new Dynamos Executive chairman following the booting out of Isaiah Mupfurutsa.

Before the appointment, Maunganidze has been the club’s vice-chairperson since 2018.

He has since been tasked to steer the Glamour Boys back to the glory days.

Meanwhile, Mupfurutsa’s expulsion followed the sacking of head coach Tonderai Ndiraya after a string of poor results.

Apparently, Dynamos FC is the biggest Zimbabwean club based on title wins and fan base.

Nicknamed Dembare or Chazunguza.

Dynamos has won 22 Zimbabwean league titles and provided the most soccer stars of the year (the highest local accolade for players).

In 1998, Dynamos contested the final of the CAF African Champions League against Ivorian side ASEC MIMOSAS, and lost the two-legged match under highly controversial circumstances.

Zwnews