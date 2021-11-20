President Emmerson Mnangagwa has arrived in Kasane, Botswana where he has joined the Heads of State and Government from Botswana, Zambia and Namibia in commemorating the platinum jubilee of the founding of UNICEF.

Accompanied by the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Trade, Ambassador Fredrick Shava, President Mnangagwa, who left Harare at around lunchtime this Saturday, was welcomed in Botswana by the Zimbabwean Ambassador to that country, Ambassador Batiraishe Henry Mukonoweshuro.

The UNICEF Platinum Jubilee celebrations, will be marked by the lighting of the new Kazungula bridge tonight, symbolising the need to include children in all facets of life.

This is a day commemorated annually as the World Children’s Day on November 20.

It marks the day of the Declaration of the Rights of the Child by the UN General Assembly in 1959.

World Children’s Day is UNICEF’s annual day of action for children, by children.

A statement on UNICEF’S Official Website Page reads :

“The COVID-19 pandemic has shown how inequality affects the rights of every child.

“From climate change, education and mental health, to ending racism and discrimination, children and young people are raising their voices on the issues that matter to their generation and calling for adults to create a better future.

“This World Children’s Day, it’s more important than ever that the leaders listen to their ideas and demands.”

World Children’s Day aims to raise awareness for the millions of children that are denied their right to adequate health care, nutrition, education and protection, and to elevate young people’s voices as critical to any discussions about their future.

