Mnangagwa on reengagement drive at the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla in London, UK

President Mnangagwa made an appearance at the coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla at Westminster Abbey in London, UK, where he engaged in talks with potential investors and high-level discussions with the Commonwealth’s secretary-general, Mrs Patricia Scotland.

Thousands of people gathered to witness the first coronation since 1953, and after the ceremony, the royal couple returned to Buckingham Palace in a larger procession.

President Mnangagwa continued his historic visit with a meeting with Mrs Scotland, a key engagement as Zimbabwe is now on the brink of joining the Commonwealth.

The President also met with former British Prime Minister Tony Blair, British Minister of State in the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (Minister for Development and Africa) Andrew Mitchell, and prospective investors.

Zimbabwe’s Ambassador to the UK, Colonel Christian Katsande (Retired), highlighted the President’s efforts to showcase the country’s investor-friendly policies and strengthen bilateral relations, positioning Zimbabwe as a friend to all and an enemy to none.