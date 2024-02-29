President Mnangagwa hands over 100 replacement vehicles to chiefs

President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa is expected to handover replacement vehicles to traditional leaders today.
The hand over ceremony is taking place at the Harare International Conference Center this morning.
The move is part of the government’s ongoing programme to ensure chiefs are mobile and to restore their dignity.
Speaking while hand over vehicles to traditional leaders last time, Mnangagwa assured traditional them that the government will construct access roads to their homesteads, and provide them with medical aid cover, clean water and solar energy.
Mnangagwa also promised that the government will look into the welfare of headmen.
“Our voters are under you since you have come in numbers, I hope you have trust in me, if you had no trust in me you were not going to come in big numbers.
“Since you have trust in the second republic, we have trust in your traditional leaders in that you have to defend our land.
“You have to defend the identity and the respect of the African person,’’ said Mnangagwa the other day.
Zwnews
Popular socialite Madam Boss, real name Tarisai “Tyra” Chikocho, could become an instant millionaire if… Read More
Health and Child Care Minister Douglas Mombeshora has disdainfully dismissed plans of a strike by… Read More
Common Law with Mike Murenzvi “Learn and obey the rules very well so you will… Read More
Exiled former Minister of Foreign Affairs Walter Mzembi says the dishing out of free cars… Read More
File image The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has confirmed a fatal road traffic accident in… Read More
The Minister of Primary and Secondary Education Torerai Moyo has explained the rationale behind revising… Read More