Former ZTA boss Karikoga Kaseke dies

Former Zimbabwe Tourism Authority Chief Executive Officer Karikoga Kaseke has died.
He was 62.
Kaseke suffered a major stroke in 2018 and was retired by the ZTA in 2021.
According to Zimlive, he died this morning at a private hospital in Harare.
Zwnews
