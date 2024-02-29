Categories: Zim Latest

Madam Boss could be instant millionaire, begs $1 each from 1.6 million followers

Popular socialite Madam Boss, real name Tarisai “Tyra” Chikocho, could become an instant millionaire if her 1.6 million followers on social media pay heed to her plea for them to donate a dollar each to her.

Madam Boss took it to her social media, Facebook requesting for money, saying nine years in the industry she needs something to show for it.

29th February 2024

