President Emmerson Mnangagwa is expected to touch down at Robert Mugabe International Airport from attending the COP26, Summit held in Scotland, UK.

Meanwhile, scores of ZANU-PF supporters thronged the airport to welcome him.

In Glasgow, Scotland, President Mnangagwa articulated Zimbabwe’s position on Climate Change.

At Cop 26, Zimbabwe, alongside many progressive developing country steadfastly placed the costs of climate change on developed world, rejecting calls to outlaw the use coal.

He also held crucial talks with several global leaders & business people including UK PM Boris Johnson, European Council President, Charles Michel, UK Min for Africa, Vicky Ford & Commonwealth SG.

Mnangagwa also expressed Zimbabwe’s interest in re joining the Commonwealth.

Zwnews