South African Singer Kelly Khumalo says she is happy to accept invitation to the official reopening of Garwe Restaurant in Harare.

Khumalo replaces her friend Somizi Mhlongo who was dropped after Zanu PF told the organisers he was unwelcome because he is homosexual.

Meanwhile, churches in Zimbabwe petitioned President Emmerson Mnangagwa to intervene and stop Somizi.

The churches said Somizi is not welcome in the country because he is gay.

Zwnews