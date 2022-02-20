The Zimbabwe Republic Police has mounted roadblocks barring motorists from driving to Citizens Coalition for Change CCC rally being held at Zimbabwe Grounds in Highfields.

Motorists driving from Chitungwiza to Highfield are being turned back this has caused long queue as kilometers of cars jam the road.

Apparently, even citizens from affluent areas are also being subjected to the same frustrations as their compatriots in townships.

On Entetprise Road near Newlands shops, cars are being turned back.